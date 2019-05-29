Lifestyle

Etihad holidays launches eid packages

MUMBAI: Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Holidays is giving travellers the chance to create unforgettable memories this Eid with a selection of holiday packages starting from AED 1,519 per person. Take advantage of Etihad Holidays’ Eid travel sale and choose from relaxing staycations or quick getaways across Asia, Europe and the US. 

Etihad Holidays’ has re-launched its booking system, allowing visitors to access some of the best rates available including three-night package deals with Etihad Airways with flights and accommodation starting from just AED 1,519  per person. Travellers can choose from a fantastic selection of hotels and resorts including three, four or five-star hotels such as Radisson, Sheraton and Ritz Carlton. 

Hareb Almuhairy, Senior Vice President Destination & Leisure Management, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate Eid with family or friends. We are proud to offer these fantastic packages for those looking to get some much-needed rest and relaxation.” 

With the opportunity to explore the world, travellers can grab an Eid getaway from now until 31 May 2019 with packages to Phuket from AED 3,359 per person, Munich from AED 3,781 per person or Los Angeles from AED 5,928 per person. 

Travellers can experience Etihad’s acclaimed inflight hospitality and have the ability to curate every aspect of their journey, whether they choose a neighbour-free seat or additional treats from the new ‘Sweet or Salty’ retail menu in Economy, or upgrade to Business, Etihad offers unparalleled levels of choice. 

Residents wanting to enjoy the UAE’s fabulous beaches and warm, clear waters, can enjoy Abu Dhabi packages from AED 659 per person, Dubai packages from AED 439 per person and Ras Al Khaimah packages from AED 1,099 per person. 

The sale runs until 31 May 2019 at etihadholidays.com/en-ae/events/eid-deals. The promotion is valid for travel from 1 June until 9 June 2019. 

Etihad Holidays offers an extensive section of packages which when combined; offer the best deals including flights, hotels, transfers and tours. Etihad Guest members will also earn miles when booking with Etihad Holidays.

