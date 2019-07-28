Spykar enters the Himachal Pradesh market with its first ever store in Kangra

MUMBAI: Kangra: Spykar, India’s topmost fashion denim brand launched its exclusive brand store in Kangra, taking the total number of outlets in the country to 240. The Spykar store located opposite UCO bank, welcomes the city with a stylish wardrobe in premium quality at an attractive pricing.



The city gets its perfect fashion hub to meet the trendiest casual wear needs of the youth.



Mr. Sanjay Vakharia, CEO of Spykar Lifestyles exclaims, “With the internet penetration growing, the fashion loving consumers are getting more and more trend conscious across India, this makes it an ideal move to capture the markets like Kangra which have huge potential. Looking forward to higher engagement with the ‘young and restless’ audience of this beautiful city up north!’



The brand promises to provide the fashion lovers a one-stop shop with trend setting denims, trousers, tees, shirts, jackets and accessories like belts, wallets, socks, flip flops and much more. Spykar collection embodies global inspirations that can match the insatiable search for best in world class style.



Spykar is India’s leading Jeanswear brand for the youth. Spykar is synonymous with the ‘Young & Restless’ generation of today. Keeping up with the ever-changing dynamics of the global fashion industry, the collection exudes an individualistic and contemporary style.



Established in 1992, Spykar has come a long way and has certainly defined the rules of the fashion arena. From what started as solely a men’s denim brand sold at multi-brand outlets, Spykar has expanded its portfolio to become a one stop shop for casual wear ensemble for both men and women – available pan India across 240 exclusive outlets, 900+ multi-brand outlets, all key large format stores and e-commerce portals.



Since 2014, Spykar is a part of the Lord Bagri promoted Metdist Group, a diversified portfolio of companies. Headquartered in UK, the Metdist group is a global conglomerate with interests in metal and diverse industries like fashion, hospitality & technology.