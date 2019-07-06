Lifestyle

Subhashree Ganguly gives us major FASHION GOALS

06 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Subhashree Ganguly, who is known for Bengali films like ChallengeKhokababu, and Boss: Born to Rule, is one of the most stylish actresses in Tollywood. She aces both ethnic and Western attires with panache.

Recently, she had a photo shoot done and shared pictures from the same. She was in a light-coloured front-slit dress teamed with a pair of pants. With neatly tied hair and apt make-up, she looks classy in the pictures. Take a look at her Instagram post.

On the work front, Subhashree’s upcoming film is Parineeta. The Bengali film is being directed by her hubby Raj Chakraborty. It stars her opposite Ritwick Chakraborty. Yesterday, Subhashree took to social media and shared the official trailer of Parineeta. Check out her post below.

