The entertainment industry fails to understand the value of makeup artists: Swati Verma

MUMBAI: Makeup artist Swati Verma has brought a logical topic into the limelight. She feels that the entertainment industry fails to value makeup artists. Everyone gets recognition except them. After her work in the field of bridal make-up, she wants to join the industry and bring about some changes for makeup artists.

'I want to be a part of the entertainment industry after enjoying success in styling Indian brides. I also look for a change that brings sunshine and recognition for every makeup artist. As people fail to understand our value.'

Talking about the impression of and need for makeup artists, Swati said, 'To trust someone for your big day is not an easy task. It’s a responsibility for me and takes lots of vision and creativity. Well, it’s difficult to find the right make-up artist for your wedding. You need a visionary and an artistic person who makes you look beautiful with her make-up skills.'

Swati is a leading bridal makeup artist who belongs to Delhi and is currently working worldwide. She is a young and dynamic professional.

She makes sure to focus on your skin and highlight important areas of the face to make you look beautiful. She knows how to give enhance your features such that they look good in photographs as well as in real life.

Swati is knowledgeable about which colours to use. She always uses high-quality products like Anastasia, Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, Kiko, Armani, MAC, Make-Up Forever, Naked, and Sephora, so that no unexpected problems or allergies occur.

Swati is also a pioneer in the beauty industry, championing glamorous looks. Swati ensures whoever she is working with turns heads.

Seven years in the beauty industry have earned her an array of loyal clients. Swati has been appreciated for her signature red carpet eye looks and her clients' flawless, glowing skin. Swati’s innate understanding of make-up and her hard-working, professional approach have made her indispensable to elite clientele.

After enrolling at the internationally acclaimed London School of Beauty and Make-up, Swati excelled while being taught by the leading industry experts of the time and graduated at the top of her class.

After returning to India, she has been in constant demand and is booked for jobs throughout the USA, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean up to a year in advance!

After receiving thousands of online requests from her followers, Swati launched her Master Class courses in 2016.

The services offered by Swati are airbrush make-up, HD make-up, party make-up, friends and family make-up, hair Styling, hair Extensions, eyelashes, and make-up service at the venue.

Swati aim is 'to make every woman feel truly heavenly!'