Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla

List of Winners: Zee Cine Awards 2017

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2017 12:47 PM

Yesterday, the fraternity celebrated the Zee Cine Awards that was one gala event!!!

The whos who from B-town were gathered under one roof to celebrate excellence in cinema and talent.

The awards ceremony was a mix of mind blowing performances, big names taking home the trophy and top it up, their emotional speeches.

Though you will need to wait for a while to witness the show on TV, here we present you the list of winners who won big at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 last night.

 

Best Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Best Director: Ram Madhvani (Neerja)

Best Film Jury: Pink

Viewer's Choice Best Film : Dangal

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Female): Anushka Sharma (Sultan)

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Male): Salman Khan (Sultan)

Best Debutant (Male): Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Best Debutant (Female): Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)

Best Debut Director: Aniruddha Roy Choudhury (Pink)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Best Supporting Actress: Shabana Azmi ( Neerja)

Best Song : Channa Mereya ( Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Background Score: Airlift

Best Music : Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin (Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track)

Best Lyricist: Irshad Kamil (Jag Ghoomeya)

Best Sound Design : Sultan

Best Choreography : Kala Chashma by Bosco-Caeser (Baar Baar Dekho)

Best Cinematography :Shivaay

Best Dialogue:  Pink

Best Production Design : Neerja

Best Editing : Neerja

Best Visual Effects : Shivaay

Best Action : Shivaay

