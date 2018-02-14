Home > Tv

Mansi Srivastava aka Bhavya misses Dil Boley Oberoi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2018 07:15 PM

Mumbai: Ishqbaaaz is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows on TV today.

It was just last year that the makers decided to share equal focus on the lives of the three brothers, Shivay (Nakuul Mehta), Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Matto) and hence, decided to launch a spin-off of the show, Dil Boley Oberoi positioned on the next slot after Ishqbaaaz.

Exploring the lives of Omkara and Rudra, actresses Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastav were brought on board to add progression to their characters. However, things did not work out in favour of Dil Boley Oberoi and it was soon pulled off-air. The storyline was then merged with the one in Ishqbaaaz

It was only sometime back that Ishqbaaaz started receiving mixed reactions and there was a petition filed to get Dil Boley Oberoi back on television. While that is certainly not happening as of now, Mansi Srivastava, who started her journey as Bhavya with Dil Boley Oberoi took to social media to express how she misses the show on its anniversary –

Though she currently captivates the masses in Ishqbaaaz, do you miss watching her in Dil Boley Oberoi? Do let us know in the comment box below.

Tags >

Add new comment

Hot Downloads

Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Karan Suchak
Karan Suchak
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here