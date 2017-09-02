Star Bharat’s musical reality show Om Shanti Om is one innovative show that is a rare blend of tradition and trend.

The show would feature Yoga guru Swami Ramdev as the Maha guru alongside music composer Shekhar Ravjiani, actress Sonakshi Sinha and the singer Kanika Kapoor as judges.

After its interesting Grand premiere the competition is all set to begin from this week.

What we hear is, the TV beauty Mouni Roy will be performing in the coming episode. Mouni will be shaking her legs in a semi-classical dance routine on the beats of Baahubali. Mouni looked beautiful in her traditional attire says a live witness. She’ll be present as a guest just for an episode. Also in the coming episode, all the 14 participants will perform individually for the first time on the stage.

Their attempt to connect their voice to the divine will leave the audience spellbound. Some performances would enchant the audience with their melodious voice so much so that the judges would be teary eyed. Viewers will also get to witness Swami Ramdev winning the audience over with his Yoga skills. The audiences and the rest of judges will be tongue-tied when they witness the agility of the Swami performing the most difficult Yog-asanas with an unmatched ease.

Host Aparshakti Khurrana will be at his comic best. His camaraderie with judge Shekhar is another talking point of the show. “Every time Aparshakti would come with up some bad puns, Shekhar will roll the dumroo and pull his legs” said a witness. All in all, it will be interesting to see the coming episodes of this experimental music reality show Om Shanti Om.