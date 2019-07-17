Mysterious lady poisons Raghbir in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: In daily soap Bepanah Pyaar, Pragati soon comes across a shocking secret of Aditi.



In the ongoing track, Pragati has started doubting Raghbir’s hand in Bani’s death.



Meanwhile, once again, when she tries to enter Bani’s room, the killer attacks her.



And when she finds a scratch on Raghbir’s hand, she doubts that the attacker is Raghbir itself.



But besides this, something mysterious is occurring in the Malhotra house.



It has been 3 years, and Raghbir has yet not moved on from Bani’s memories.



Where Raghbir is mentally not stable, Raghbir's mom Aditi is the mysterious person who is sneakily changing Raghbir’s medicines with poisonous ones.



This time, Raghbir and Pragati are close to finding the truth. Raghbir bumps into Aditi, and her medicine pouch falls down.



It will be interesting to see if Raghbir and Pragati discover the truth before it is too late.