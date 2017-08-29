High voltage drama is going on in Rajshri Productions’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaanwhich airs on Colors.

A happy and a united Chauhan family is no more like before ever since Kunal’s (Sahil Uppal) truth has come out in open that he is not a Chauhan but Sandhya’s (Suchitra Pillai) son.

Kunal has already left the house along with Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) to start afresh!!!

This is not going to be an easy deal for the couple as there is more trouble on their way. Read on –

Our source informs us, “Angry with Kunal’s decision to go against his will and leave the house, Nandkishore (Vinay Jain) will create troubles for him. Kunal will finally be able to get a job but he will end up losing it because of Nandkishore as he will ask his company to throw him out of the job."

It seems a tough journey is ahead for Kunal and Meghna. Will the difficulties force Kunal to change his decision and return to Chauhan House?

Well, whatever his decision would be, viewers can expect some high voltage drama ahead.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.