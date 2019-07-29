Neeraj Kabi, Vikram Gokhale, and Praveena Deshpande in Amazon Prime’s India Strikes Back?

MUMBAI: Leading OTT platform Amazon Prime is changing the dynamics of content by bringing path-breaking and bold stories on its platform.

After presenting some exciting series like Inside Edge, Made In Heaven, Breathe, and Mind the Malhotras, amongst others, Amazon Prime is set to bring another gripping tale for the audiences.



TellyChakkar has information that the upcoming series, titled India Strikes Back, will be a political drama featuring a stellar cast.



We have heard that three talented actors are in talks for the project: Neeraj Kabi, Vikram Gokhale, and Praveena Deshpande.



Neeraj impressed the masses with his recent stint as Professor Wadia in Bollywood film Hichki. Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has been a prominent part of Marathi theatre and Hindi films and television and has many films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to his credit. Praveena Deshpande has also featured in many films like Ek Villain, Gabbar is Back, and D-Day.



TellyChakkar will be back with further developments. Stay tuned!