OMG! Malhar to break all ties with Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2019 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show, Tujhse Hai Raabta (Full House Media), is extremely loved by fans.

 The viewers totally enjoy the chemistry and bond between Malhar and Kalyani.

 In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will be in for some major drama in the show.

 Deshmukh and Rane family is facing a lot of problems amongst themselves.

 Kalyani’s father Atul will ask Kalyani to leave Malhar and stay with them. Malhar, too, will not ask her to stay back which will shatter her.

 Kalyani will expect Malhar to urge her family and make her stay with him.

 On the contrary, Malhar will himself break all ties with Kalyani further breaking her down.

 What are your views on the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.

