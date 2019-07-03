News

Praveena Deshpande roped in for ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Services

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jul 2019 03:18 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series, Boss - Baap of Special Services.

We exclusively reported about actress Sagarika Gatge being roped in as the lead in the show

(Read here: Sagrika Gatge in ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Services?).

Moreover, we informed our readers about Gandi Baat fame Anveshi Jain being a part of the project

(Read here: Gandi Baat fame Anveshi Jain bags ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Service).

Now, the latest update is that veteran actress Praveena Deshpande has also bagged the project.

A source close to the web-series revealed, 'Praveena will play an important role in the project.'

We couldn’t connect with Praveena for her comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

