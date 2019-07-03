Praveena Deshpande roped in for ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Services

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series, Boss - Baap of Special Services.
We exclusively reported about actress Sagarika Gatge being roped in as the lead in the show
(Read here: Sagrika Gatge in ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Services?).
Moreover, we informed our readers about Gandi Baat fame Anveshi Jain being a part of the project
(Read here: Gandi Baat fame Anveshi Jain bags ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Service).
Now, the latest update is that veteran actress Praveena Deshpande has also bagged the project.
A source close to the web-series revealed, 'Praveena will play an important role in the project.'
We couldn’t connect with Praveena for her comment.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Do you like the new look of Sanjivani?
Who is your favourite Radha-Krishna jodi?
Add new comment