Praveena Deshpande roped in for ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Services

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series, Boss - Baap of Special Services.



We exclusively reported about actress Sagarika Gatge being roped in as the lead in the show

(Read here: Sagrika Gatge in ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Services?).



Moreover, we informed our readers about Gandi Baat fame Anveshi Jain being a part of the project

(Read here: Gandi Baat fame Anveshi Jain bags ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Service).



Now, the latest update is that veteran actress Praveena Deshpande has also bagged the project.



A source close to the web-series revealed, 'Praveena will play an important role in the project.'



We couldn’t connect with Praveena for her comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.