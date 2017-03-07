Badshah pays a tribute to the women across the world!

STAR Plus’ singing reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani, has taken the nation by the storm with its path breaking performers and stellar judges! While the judges on the show have time and again shown their love and respect for women all across the globe, Badshah who dons the judge’s hat for the first time ever on this show has done something exceptional especially for women’s day.

On the beautiful occasion of International women’s day, Badshah, who is recently blessed with a baby girl, took the opportunity to pay tribute to women all across the world with a heartfelt rap. The rapper, who has been famous worldwide for his party songs and entertaining raps, has set high standards for singers across country with this beautiful gesture. In his rap, he mentioned different phases of being a woman and what they go through in their lifetime.

The judges along with Varun & Alia, who were overwhelmed by Badshah’s heartfelt tribute, gave a standing ovation to the singer. Badshah, who is loved nationwide, expressed his feelings about how a woman manages different shades of life, from being a daughter, to a sister, a wife and lastly the most important one, a mother.

One of the Dil Hai Hindustani contestants who is a beat boxer in the Euphony band gave the beat to Badshah by beat boxing while he rapped.