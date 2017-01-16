Dheeraj Dhoopar feeling ‘yellow’

TV heartthrob and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is taking his first strides in films. The actor recently shot for a short film called "Yellow" which is inspired by true life incident of women conning men on the pretext of love.

The film is scheduled to release soon and Dheeraj hopes to send out the right message to the people and also show them the other side of the story.

The makers of the film believe that Dheeraj is the face of the project and that his support will take the endeavour to a whole new level.

Dheeraj's friends and family, who have seen the film, have also appreciated the actor’s performance a lot.

"Amber (director) is a dear friend & when he discussed the plot of the film with me I was excited to be a part of it because I loved the story and there is a social message in it. It's been shot very well & I hope it sends out a powerful message. I respect women with all my heart but at the same time I do believe that it's not just the men who are bad and we need to share the other side of the story.”

All the best Dheeraj!!!