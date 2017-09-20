This Dussehra get inspired to burn away fears that stop you from actualizing your dreams! Celebrating the many facets of fearless India and bringing alive the brand’s philosophy of ‘Bhula de darr, kuch alag kar’, Star Bharat unveils a campaign to further communicate the channel philosophy and inspire the nation to be fearless. Maestro A.R. Rahman’s stirring signature music for Star Bharat is used in these films adding further weight to the thought, Bhula de Darr.

Leading the movement “Burn your Fear” are icons of the nation. MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj and Ajay Devgn who come together in the campaign produced and directed by Star India’s creative team in association with Leo Burnett who created the campaign idea and script. It shows these icons taking the first step and revealing how they overcame their fears and fulfilled their potential and dreams. Their act of proclaiming their deepest fear and “burning it” sends the message that on the other side of fear lies glory, thus encouraging Indians to overcome fears, roadblocks and limitations.

“As a society we instill fear from childhood right up to adulthood”, says Amit Chopra, CEO, Entertainment, Star India, “Of course, this is disguised as caution, prudence or even concern. But the fact of the matter remains that this fear holds us back from achieving our dreams or, maybe even dreaming. “Burn your Fear” inspires people to conquer their fears, unleash their true selves and chase their dreams. Just like the icons in our brand film. The campaign which culminates this Dussehra will be all about burning one’s fears.”

In the promo film MS Dhoni talks about how he had to grapple with the security that his job with the Railways entailed and his dream of being a cricketer. “Cricket mein bhi career na bana, aur ye naukri bhi haath se gayi toh?, he says. “Agar life mein kuchh alag karna hai. Toh iss darr ka saamna toh karna hi padhega. Yaani iss darr ki wicket toh giraani padhegi.”

Mithali Raj was dissuaded from pursuing cricket. “Jab maine Cricket ko apna career banaane ka socha, toh sabne kaha main bahut badhi galti kar rahi hoon. Women’s cricket kaun dekhta hai, she notes in the film. “Per cricketer banna tha, toh banna tha” Today she is an inspiration to millions of girls and boys alike.

Ajay Devgn’s debut film involved a stunt with two bikes. In the promo he talks about how people around tried to stop him from undertaking this dangerous act. “Sabne samjhaya bevakoofi mat kar. Kuch gadbad ho gayi toh tera career shuru hone se pehle hi khatam ho jaayega, he reminiscences. “Jhoot nahi bolunga, darr toh bahut laga tha. Kahin meri pehli film meri aakhri na ban jaye. Par uss din, agar main darr se darr jata, toh jo aaj hoon vo kabhi na ban pata.”

The ace actor Sidharth Malhotra along with the other Bollywood personalities will be seen joining the campaign later. Keep watching this space for more details.

The brand campaign will go live across Star India network along with social media; encouraging the nation to share their fears and take the first step towards overcoming them in the journey to achieving their dreams.