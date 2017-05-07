Epic celebrates Rabindra Jayanti

EPIC to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday by telecasting four stories adapted to the small screen by renowned director Anurag Basu.

To celebrate the birthday of polymath Rabindranath Tagore, Epic channel will telecast four of his stories on 7 May 2017. These stories have been adapted to the screen by acclaimed director Anurag Basu.

This especially curated programming of the channel’s widely appreciated show Stories By Rabindranath Tagore has been scheduled from 2pm – 5pm and 8pm – 11pm. The afternoon slot will telecast back-to-back episodes of the popular story Chokher Bali. Evening slot will air three different stories – Kabuliwala, Detective and Aparichita.

The stories bring to life the timeless characters created by Gurudev and have been exceptionally portrayed by renowned actors like Radhika Apte and Abigain Jain in lead roles.