Hot Downloads

Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Manish Naggdev
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

TV actors and their Facebook DPs

Aly Goni
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
06 May 2017 07:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kinshuk Vaaidya
Kinshuk Vaaidya | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > releases
Releases

Epic celebrates Rabindra Jayanti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2017 01:00 PM

EPIC to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday by telecasting four stories adapted to the small screen by renowned director Anurag Basu.

To celebrate the birthday of polymath Rabindranath Tagore, Epic channel will telecast four of his stories on 7 May 2017. These stories have been adapted to the screen by acclaimed director Anurag Basu.

This especially curated programming of the channel’s widely appreciated show Stories By Rabindranath Tagore has been scheduled from 2pm – 5pm and 8pm – 11pm. The afternoon slot will telecast back-to-back episodes of the popular story Chokher Bali. Evening slot will air three different stories – Kabuliwala, Detective and Aparichita.

The stories bring to life the timeless characters created by Gurudev and have been exceptionally portrayed by renowned actors like Radhika Apte and Abigain Jain in lead roles.

Tags > Rabindranath Tagore, Rabindra Jayanti, EPIC, Chokher Bali, Anurag Basu, Kabuliwala, Detective, Aparichita,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top