Epic to reposition as an infotainment channel

Epic Channel is broadening its vision from its initial history and mythology focus. It will now showcase a wide array of original content across various genres. The critically acclaimed channel announced its plans to expand the scope of its offerings by including within its programming bouquet an eclectic mix of non-fiction content that aspires to imbibe the diversity of India.

Epic's expansion and strategic repositioning of the channel proposition has come in the light of an increasing demand for programmes about India.

Speaking on the new direction of the channel, Aditya Pittie of Epic said, “The infotainment genre is a content driven destination colonized by international players and syndicated programming with infrequent home-grown shows available. There is an evident and growing discrepancy in what is available and what popular sentiment demands. In this divide is the opportunity that Epic is best positioned to capitalise on.”

Since its launch, Epic has consistently displayed an ever-increasing fan base of loyal audiences and is recognised as a destination for original and unique Indian programming on television. The channel is committed to showcasing a regular calendar of commissioned programmes that explore, discover and inspire pride.

The programming line-up, which shall be revealed soon, includes a show hosted by the swashbuckling former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag, who continues his form through social media and cricket commentary.

“This is the first TV show that Sehwag is hosting and he is a perfect fit for the Epicbrand,” explains Aditya. “We Indians, as people, are very emotional. So, instead of treading the predictable path of logic-driven sterilised content, the content showcased on Epic is just like India - an honest portrayal of the passions and emotions that make us who we are.”

Buoyed by the unending content opportunities the kaleidoscope that is India offers, Epic is poised to be a celebration of the country through its untold stories, impressive facts and endless possibilities.