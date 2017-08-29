Yesteryear’s popular show now named Hum Paanch Phir Se has been engaging the viewers with its compelling and captivating storyline in each of its episode. The show has been celebrating every festival with great pomp since the time it has been launched. Following the convention, the show will now see the celebration of India’s most loved festival – Ganesh Chaturthi.

A source close to the production house informs us about the Ganesh Utsav celebration on the show, “The track of the show will revolve around Ganesh Chaturthi where there is a Sarvajanik Ganpati kept in the area where the Mathur’s reside. Kaajal Bhai terrorises people in the locality and demands donation for the festival.”

Furthermore he elaborates, “Anand Mathur is very angry with Kaajal on what she chose to do. Thereafter, Kajal tries to explain to her father that whatever she has done is not wrong. It is eventually a part of the social service.”

Will Kaajal be able to convince her father? Who will help Kaajal in collecting money for the Ganesh Pandal in the locality? To know more and watch this interesting episode of Hum Paanch Phir Se, stay tuned on to BIG Magic every Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm.