Gangaa completes 500 episodes!

Gangaa, the popular and long running social drama on &TV produced by Sphereorigins​, highlighted the indomitable spirit and the determination of a child widow who believed in facing the world for what is right. As the years went by, Gangaa transformed into a beautiful headstrong woman with love in her heart but not compromising on her self-respect. This show has kept the audience captivated with compelling story-telling and heart-warming performances since its launch on the channel in 2015. As Gangaa reaches an important milestone with the completion of 500 episodes, it also marks the beginning of a complete change in the life of Gangaa. To watch this new chapter unfold, tune in every Mon-Fri at 8:30pmonly on &TV.

Sunjoy Waddhwa – CMD, Sphereorigins says, “I am delighted by the response we have received from the audiences for 'Gangaa' and the special bond it has created with the audiences to achieve this milestone of 500 episodes. This is another unique show where we have been successful in putting forth a topic we seldom talk about in the society. It has been a remarkable journey and I would like to thank the team for their enduring support. We hope to continue this good work in future as well.”

