Releases

Girl-next-door Yukti Kapoor turns bold for Agnifera

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2017 10:08 AM

After playing the innocent Urmila in Siya Ke Ram and Sudha in Balika Vadhu, the talented Yukti Kapoor is all set to surprise the audience in a bold new avatar. The Jaipur girl, who till now has played sweet and coy characters will be seen as a Dabang gun-wielding girl Ragini in &TV’s upcoming fiction show Agnifera.

Speaking about her role, Yukti said, "The character of Ragini is nothing like what I have played till now on screen. She is a firebrand who believes that the only way to convince someone is by threatening them. She is rough and tough by nature but is also very funny. She has her own unique solutions for everything which will surely bring a smile to the viewer's faces. I am excited to be portraying a role like this as I am sure my fans will be really surprised to see this new side of me. Right from the dialect to my mannerisms, everything is a complete departure from what they have seen me as.”

Yukti surely is excited to trade the dupatta for the guns. In Agnifera, she will be seen along with the good-looking Ankit Gera.

To find out more about the show, stay tuned to Agnifera starting 20th March at 8 pm only on &TV

Tags > Siya Ke Ram, Balika Vadhu, Yukti Kapoor, Agnifera, Ankit Gera, &TV,

