Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

quickie
Firoza Khan

I get bowled over easily by sexy ass: Firoza Khan

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
10 Jan 2017 07:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shivangi to KILL Anky
Shivangi to KILL Anky | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

'Disgusting' acts in Bigg Boss!

Swami Om
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which Drashti Dhami character is your favourite?

Which Drashti Dhami character is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > releases
Releases

On her birthday, Drashti wants "a nice dinner and an exotic vacation" from hubby dear

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2017 06:18 PM

Drashti Dhami, who is currently seen as 'Naina' on 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil', has been declared as the fourth sexiest woman by an Asian magazine. The actress turned 32 today on 10 January and was seen blushing over the love received from her fans, fellow cast and crew and most importantly dear husband, Neeraj Khemka.

The actor has been shooting everyday and took a special half day off to celebrate the occasion with friends and family. But she did not leave empty-handed. Her friends on the set brought her a series of mouth-watering cakes to kick-start her day with some fancy wishes.

When asked what would she like as a gift from her husband, she mentioned, "A nice dinner and a vacation to some exotic location." 

Happy Birthday, Drashti!

Catch her on 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil' every Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Star Plus!

Tags > birthday, Drashti Dhami, TV actress, Celebration, on set, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top