On her birthday, Drashti wants "a nice dinner and an exotic vacation" from hubby dear

Drashti Dhami, who is currently seen as 'Naina' on 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil', has been declared as the fourth sexiest woman by an Asian magazine. The actress turned 32 today on 10 January and was seen blushing over the love received from her fans, fellow cast and crew and most importantly dear husband, Neeraj Khemka.

The actor has been shooting everyday and took a special half day off to celebrate the occasion with friends and family. But she did not leave empty-handed. Her friends on the set brought her a series of mouth-watering cakes to kick-start her day with some fancy wishes.

When asked what would she like as a gift from her husband, she mentioned, "A nice dinner and a vacation to some exotic location."

Happy Birthday, Drashti!

