Releases

Indian Idol 9 contestant Thupten Tsering grabs Sachin Tendulkar’s attention

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2016 03:08 PM

Indian Idol 9 on Sony Entertainment Television premiered this Saturday (December 24) and within the first week itself the show has received rave reviews from audiences. The stellar talents and the superb chemistry between the original trio of judges - Anu, Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan, the show started on a high note.

While the Twitter was flooded with praises for the show, there was one special personality who took note of the show and couldn’t stop raving about one particular contestant on the show. India’s heartbeat and ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was moved by Thupten Tsering’s enthusiasm which was seen by everyone on the sets during his first performance. Despite his physical challenges, Thupten Tsering sang really well and impressed the judges and the Master Blaster as well.

Sachin took to social media, shared a picture of him with the judges and wrote, "This guy is special. He is amazingly positive despite his challenges. Truly inspiring... More power to you :) #ThuptenTsering #IndianIdol”

Stay tuned to Indian Idol Season 9 every Saturday-Sunday at 8pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

