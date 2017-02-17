Karanvir Bohra’s tribute to Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi’s Love Story

Some love stories are so beautiful, that they should be shared with the world. Keeping the same thought in mind Karanvir Bohra is going to produce and act in a short film which will show the love story between late Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

“It's a tribute to Sonia and Rajivji’s love story, but it's a fiction without any political agenda. It’s a simple story which is made to create a different content for audience.”

“I am an actor & my job is to act but sometimes you come across an idea and you don't want to wait for someone to back it, this is one such product. May be few years back when digital platform was not that's effective it would have been difficult to take such a step but now thanks to the growing reach on digital it is easy to showcase one's creativity,” said Bohra.

So where did the idea crop from? “I was browsing through the net and saw Rendezvous with Simi Garewal featuring late Mr Rajiv Gandhi ji....I was so mesmerized by the way he spoke and the way he carried himself with such elegance....the way he would speak about Sonia Gandhi ji, the way they met and how he geared up the courage to ask permission to his mother....The Prime Minister then, Mrs Indira Gandhiji. That’s where my film ends. They call it the Eric Segal love story of India. It’s my tribute to him and to all the people in love,” he summed up.

The movie stars Priya Banerjee (Jazbaa fame) as the lead.

The short film will be English and Italian.