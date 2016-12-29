Meet the ‘geeks’ of Zee TV’s Mehek

It is often believed that most Bollywood stars and television actors have an inclination towards the performing arts right since their childhood and as a result, pay little attention to studies. And, many of them may have even left their studies in pursuit of their acting career. Well, that’s not always true and there are a lot of famous celebrities who are great, both at acting and academics! Two gorgeous actors, Radha Bhatt and Kiara Rana of Zee TV’s primetime drama Zindagi Ki Mehek, a show that has already won the hearts of both critics and viewers alike, are not only well-qualified but each of them have distinct alternate careers to fall back on, if the need arises.

Stunning Radha Bhatt, who makes heads turn as Svetlana in the show, holds a post-graduate degree in law and finance from Delhi University. The actress is NET qualified and has cleared all the Company Secretary examinations. Well, that’s not all, she was a lecturer of Law at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Indian’s most reputed college. Even her co-star Kiara Rana who is seen as Shruti in the show, holds a master degree in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Before leaving her profession for her passion, she was a practising doctor and an education department manager at a reputed hospital in Delhi.

Radha Bhatt says, “Since a very young age, I always dreamt of becoming an actor , but I was equally committed towards completing my education. I was also very active in extra-curricular activities and used to enthusiastically participate in plays. Somehow, I could never leave my studies incomplete to pursue my dream of acting. I’m living my dream now, but not without a plan B to fall back on. I’m so happy that I got Zindagi Ki Mehek. My character Svetlana is being widely appreciated. I know there are many struggles and the destination isn’t a cake walk, but I want to live every bit of it. Acting is what gives me immense satisfaction. And as they say, when you do what you love, you never get bored”.

In the upcoming track of Zindagi Ki Mehek, viewers will see Shaurya trying his level best to impress Mehek’s family and win them over. He cooks for them and washes their clothes, does everything by himself to prove that there is no class divide between the two families. On the other hand, Rajiv turns out to be the one back-stabbing Shaurya by pretending to be his friend all along, but actually conspiring with Svetlana and her husband. Shaurya and Mehek start growing closer. But this closeness is broken when Svetlana lands up with the police at Mehek's home, filing false charges of theft against them. The entire family is humiliated and Mehek breaks down. She lashes out at Shaurya and blames him for being the root of all the troubles for her family. Shaurya leaves and is so angry at his family, that he cuts off all the allowances for his family members, infuriating them further. Is this the end of Mehek and Shaurya’s growing relationship? Will their relationship move to the next level? Or will Mehek hold Shaurya responsible for the entire fiasco? Only time will tell...