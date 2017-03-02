Hot Downloads

02 Mar 2017 05:34 PM
DABH fans would love Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji
Suniel Shetty's father's funeral

Ishqbaaaz or Dil Bole Oberoi: Which is more interesting?

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?

Meghna Naidu on Big Memsaab

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 05:34 PM

She became a dancing sensation with her song ‘Kaliyon ka Chaman’ more than a decade ago. Actress Meghna Naidu made her presence felt in the industry with this cult song which instantly topped the charts.  From music video to small and silver screen, the diva has explored it all. This time the serene beauty is all set to make a special appearance on a dance reality show for housewives. Catch Meghna Naidu recreating the magic of ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’ yet again by performing on Big Memsaab.

Speaking on item numbers, Meghna Naidu said, “Songs stays with you for long, one good song and people will remember it for next 10 years. In my case it’s even more as till date people remember my song Kaliyon Ka Chaman. It feels nostalgic to be performing on the song again on BIG Memsaab after a long time."

Catch her tonight on Big Magic at 7:30 pm.

