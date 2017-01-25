Mela task to expose housemates in Bigg Boss; Mandana and Nitibha to enter as guests

On day 101, Bigg Boss (Colors and Endemol) introduces mela task wherein the garden area is turned into a fair and the housemates are allotted different stalls.

At regular intervals, guests will enter the house and the contestants will have to entertain them at their respective stalls.

Manu is selected to hit the Joker stall wherein the guests can make the housemates as targets and hit them with a sponge dipped in soap water.

Manveer is chosen for questions and dare stalls wherein he will ask questions to the guests and can take a dare in return.

Lopa has to take care of the massage counter while Rohan is made to be a horse wearing a costume and a mask.

The guests who enter the house are season 9 contestant Mandana Karimi and ex-contestant Nitibha Kaul.

Are you excited to watch both the girls back in the show?