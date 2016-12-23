Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman

quickie
Akshay Dogra

Barun Sobti is my 2am friend: Akshay Dogra

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Bhai se panga: Bigg Boss contestants who fought...

Priyanka Jagga and Salman Khan
more slideshows Click Here

wallpaper
Arjun Bijlani
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

poll

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > releases
Releases

Mouni Roy shares a fan girl moment with Alia Bhatt

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2016 05:28 PM

Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2016 was a star-studded night with celebs like Shah Rukh, Deepika, Varun, Alia and many more gracing the orange carpet. While Alia enjoyed with her young audience, seems like they were not the only ones who showered love on her. When Mouni met Alia, she could not contain her joy.

Sources close to Mouni said,“Mouni was super excited to see Alia and was caught in the moment admiring her. She also felt fortunate to share the same platform as Alia. It was a total fan girl moment for her”. 

Alia too was all praises for Mouni for her performance in Naagin. She also said that she has tremendous fan following for the show and it is commendable.

Catch Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and others performing at Kids Choice Awards 2016, hosted by Manish Paul and Rithvik Dhanjani airing on 1 January, 2016.

Tags > Mouni Roy, TV actress, Alia Bhatt, fan girl moment, Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2016,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top