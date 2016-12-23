Mouni Roy shares a fan girl moment with Alia Bhatt

Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2016 was a star-studded night with celebs like Shah Rukh, Deepika, Varun, Alia and many more gracing the orange carpet. While Alia enjoyed with her young audience, seems like they were not the only ones who showered love on her. When Mouni met Alia, she could not contain her joy.

Sources close to Mouni said,“Mouni was super excited to see Alia and was caught in the moment admiring her. She also felt fortunate to share the same platform as Alia. It was a total fan girl moment for her”.

Alia too was all praises for Mouni for her performance in Naagin. She also said that she has tremendous fan following for the show and it is commendable.

Catch Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and others performing at Kids Choice Awards 2016, hosted by Manish Paul and Rithvik Dhanjani airing on 1 January, 2016.