Rajat Barmecha will be seen sporting a new look for Girl in the city chapter 2!

The very talented Rajat Barmecha, who will be reprising the role of Karthik for bindass' Girl in the city chapter 2, has a very interesting story behind his new look in the web series.



It is often seen that actor's experiment with their looks and sometimes retain it for the big screen as well. Rajat Barmecha is one such actor who likes to experiment with his look once in a while and incidentally the makers of the hugely popular web series Girl in the city chapter 2 decided to continue with his look on-screen too for the latest season. The actor has grown his mane and his look will be giving some serious competition to Meera's (Mithila Palkar) curls on-screen.



The actor said, "My new look in Girl in the city chapter 2 has got a super interesting story. So I started growing my hair and liked it. One day I put a picture of myself in my new look on Facebook and I got a call from Samar and he said that he loved my new look and if I am ok with it he would like to use it for Kartik in chapter 2. And that's how the new look happened."



