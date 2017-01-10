Sandeep Anand impresses veteran actor Satish Kaushik

Television’s popular actor comedian Sandeep Anand, who is known for his outstanding comical performance in Life OK’s May I Come In Madam, is on cloud nine. The talented actor, who is currently sharing screen space with veteran actor Satish Kaushik, in his ongoing serial is flooded with appreciations and blessings from the latter.

The well-known legend filmmaker, actor and producer Satish Kaushik recently has entered in May I Come In Madam portraying the role of Sajan’s (Sandeep Anand) Bobby chacha. A source from the sets informed that while shooting for a sequence, Satish Kaushik was seen expressing his admiration for the versatile actor Sandeep Anand. Ever since FIR days, Satish ji was impressed by Sandeep’s acting skills and his desire to learn more. Since both the actors have a theatrical background, the two were seen bonding greatly on the sets too.

Talking about it Sandeep said, “It is an overwhelming feeling to receive such great appreciations from such a legendary personality. Satishji is one of the fine actors of cinema and it is an honour to work with him. It feels great to know that my hardwork and talent is been observed and appreciated by him. I am looking forward to learn lot of things from him and hoping to achieve some milestone in acting like him in future.”

Way to go, Sandeep!!!