Sony Entertainment Television begins its quest for India’s first Sabse Bada Kalakar

Known to bring some of the most distinctive reality formats to India, Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch its new kids acting reality show, Sabse Bada Kalakar! The show promises to showcase acting talents from across the country on one national platform.

Judged by the superstar – Raveena Tandon, ever entertaining – Arshad Warsi and the method actor of Bollywood – Boman Irani, this show will scout for child protégés between the age of 4-13 year who have the ability to entertain the nation with their acting talent. The uniqueness of this show is in its format, for the first time on Indian television, contestants will be seen performing not only in solo acts, but also in duos and group.

After a nationwide hunt for India’s best kalakars across 15 cities, where participants underwent rigorous screening, 10 acting talents will get a golden opportunity to compete for the coveted title of Sabse Bada Kalakar. Each final contestant will be paired with an expert mentor who will guide, nurture and introduce them to new aspects of acting. Over the season, each contestant will touch upon various genres of acting – from topical humor to mythology, human drama to action, thereby ratifying the campaign thought of ‘Har Kirdaar Nibhane Ko Tayyar – Sabse Bada Kalakar’.

Ashish Golwalkar, Senior Creative Director, Sony Entertainment Television said, “Sabse Bada Kalakar is our effort to give the children of this country a platform to showcase their immense talent. We are amazed by the talent we came across during the auditions for the show and we hope that the show gives the kids an opportunity not only to showcase to the world their talent but also inspire and encourage them to do their best.”

Ranjeet Thakur and Hemant Ruparel, Frames Production Company shared, “Sabse Bada Kalakar is a larger than life platform which will give the kids an opportunity to not only showcase their talent but also grow. The element of Guru-Shishya Sajedaari will enhance their skills and develop them as an all round versatile actor. Right from the format to the judges, the show is unlike any other seen on television. As always, it’s a delight to partner with Sony Entertainment Television – together we have already had a super hit show, Super Dancer. Sabse Bada Kalakar will be another milestone to our success.”

So starting 8th April, get set to join the host, Jay Bhanushali & Jamie Lever along with the Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani every Saturday and Sunday in the quest for India’s first Sabse Bada Kalakar.