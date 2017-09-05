The kids channel undertakes ‘Heroes Behind the Heroes’ campaign awarding the teachers behind the country's role models

Anupam Kher, Shiamak Davar, Birju Maharaj, Mahavir Singh Phogat and Shaheen Mistry (Teach for India) are amongst the few in the country who have taught, guided and mentored some of the biggest celebrities across fields. This Teacher’s Day, Kids Entertainment Channel, Sony YAY! felicitated these celebrated teachers and had their lead characters’ Prince Jai and Dumdaar Viru hand them the ‘Heroes Behind the Heroes’ mementos.

Through the initiative, the channel aims to inspire the little ones of the country to love, respect and acknowledge their teachers and mentors for the lasting contribution they make in lives, setting a foundation stone for all possible future successes.

On receiving the award, ace choreographer and dance guru to celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant, Shiamak Davar, said “I’m going to thank Sony YAY! for this lovely award that’s been given to me and I’m very happy to be honoured with this because as a teacher, I’m so happy that my Shahid, Sushant, Boman, Aishwarya and everybody who has been with me for so many years have really gone forward in their careers. So for me, it’s a very big honour and I’m very grateful”.

Anupam Kher, the man behind the biggest acting school in India, Actor Prepares, said “I’m very honoured to be presented this award, “Heroes Behind The Heroes” by Sony YAY!. It’s on a teacher’s day, I felt happy when Jai and Viru decided to give me this award. Teachers in any form are actual heroes because they produce so many heroes and it’s a thankless job because they need to create more and more stars or heroes and they remain there. This is a very fine award that Sony YAY! has given me”

Leena Lele Dutta, Bussiness Head, SPN Kids Genre, commented, “We, at Sony YAY!, want to be the ultimate happiness destination for kids, on television and outside of television. The idea of ‘Heroes behind the Heroes’ stemmed from this thought of spreading joy not only to kids but encourage them to pass it on to people who matter. Through this unique initiative, we want to thank all the teachers, the true backbone of the nation, for all the time and effort they have put in to bring out the greatness in all their students. In today's time, we all have our heroes and people we look up to, and this Teacher's Day, we’re thanking the teachers who have helped make our favorite people who they are today”

Apart from Shiamak Davar and Anupam Kher, the channel has also awarded Mahavir Singh Phogat, the man of steel behind the heroic success of his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat, Pandit Birju Maharaj, world renowned Kathak maestro and trainer. Shaheen Mistri, Indian social activist and educator, founder of the Akanksha Foundation and the CEO of Teach For India was acknowledged as well.