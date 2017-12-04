In today’s times when everyone is caught up in their hectic schedules spending time with loved ones takes a backseat. In India, television viewing time is considered as ‘family time’ as everyone comes together to watch their favorite shows. Giving a boost to family time, Star Bharat presents its viewers ek aur din of entertainment. The channel is extending its fiction programming to 6 days a week- Monday to Saturday, beginning December 9, 2017. The audiences will now be able to enjoy their favorite shows like Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Jiji maa, Kya Haal Mr.Paanchal, Nimki Mukhiya, Saam Daam Dand Bhed and Ayushaman Bhav on Saturdays too.

Star Bharat’s Spokesperson said –"Our entertaining fiction shows aimed at family viewing have been warmly received. In just a short span of time - many of our shows and characters have become talking points. To further strengthen our bond with our viewers and ensure they get more family time; we have decided to extend our weekday fiction programming to 6 days a week.”

Star Bharat started its journey on August 28, 2017 with the promise to showcase inspirational stories about strong and fearless characters who are rooted and rise for the collective good.

