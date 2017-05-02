Hot Downloads

Star Plus launches new drama Aarambh

From K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of Bahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijan and Bahubali 2, comes this magnum opus show, the story of which narrates the clash of two civilizations born and built out of two different existential needs; one desperately wanting what the other had and the other fighting to defend what they believed to be rightfully theirs.

Devsena (Karthika Nair), the heir apparent and an unparalleled warrior, born in matriarchal society will be seen heading the Dravidian clan to rescue it from the ambush of the Aryans, who in search of Sapt Sindhu were willing to leave no stone unturned. It is on the battlefield that she encounters an admirable warrior from the Aryan clan, Varundev (Rajniesh Duggall), who through his endurance has risen up the ranks in a democratic society. This battle marks the beginning of not just the biggest conflict there once was between these two civilizations but also unfurls the story of two warriors who are fighting from opposite sides unaware of the fact that destiny has something else planned for them. This roller coaster ride of a show will transport the viewer to a mystical era where nothing is what it seems.

This weekend family show also marks the debut of Tanuja Mukerji on television as Hahuma, the spiritual leader of Dravidians, who is beyond time and is seen prophesying the future of Dravidians as well as Aryans.

Aarambh is driven by all the variants of the human emotions’ spectrum – love, jealousy, pride, hatred, greed and all the other shades in between and therefore, is set to keep the audiences intrigued and wanting to see more.

