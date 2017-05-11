Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Nia Sharma

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

Recent Video
11 May 2017 06:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I will come back to india if i will see a Lizard on KKK
I will come back to india if i will see a Lizard... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
11 May 2017 06:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I am ready to overcome all the challenges: Geeta Phogat
I am ready to overcome all the challenges: Geeta... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > releases
Releases

Star Plus' special Mother’s Day celebration

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2017 04:23 PM

Are we bringing up our boys right? Do we tell them to share the chores at home? Do we tell them how to be responsible and sensitive partners? Do we tell them to respect women?

These are the questions that are plaguing the society at large today.

In an attempt to direct attention to these questions and taking ahead the mantle of Nayi Soch, Star Plus has come up with a MD brand film which salutes mothers for being the champions of change.

A mother’s examples become permanent images, which shape their attitudes and actions for the rest of their life. Mothers can bring up the their sons right, if the right kind of thinking/value system is passed on to them since childhood, which they pick up subconsciously and sometimes consciously and as a result turn out to be sensitive and responsible men

With this thought, a mother is taking a step towards building positive role models to create a better society (devoid of stereotypes) and thus being a Nayi soch mother.

Here checkout the beautiful video:

Tags > Mother Day celebration, Star Plus, special, Nayi Soch,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top