Releases

Tasha Kapoor in Zindagi’s TV Ke Uss Paar

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2016 06:36 PM

Zindagi’s TV Ke Uss Paar, the comic parody, that airs every Monday to Saturday at8:30 PM, will soon be introducing a new lead character. The show that has gained tremendous appreciation for its realistic portrayal of a TV obsessed mother and how she handles the situations in her life has seen many twists and turns in its plot including the recent introduction of a double role played by Aakash Ahuja. Soon the show will introduce the young and talented actress, Tasha Kapoor as Kritika Punjabi.

Tasha who plays Kritika is portraying the role of a happy-go-lucky, extrovert girl from Delhi. Kritika speaks her mind and isn’t afraid of anyone. An independent woman, she has come to Mumbai with the idea of establishing her own start-up business while Vivek is searching for an investor for his own start up idea. The camaraderie between the two starts off with a bang, when Kritika meets Vivek while she is staying at Kavya’s place and knocks Vivek down with a kick boxing punch. The story takes an interesting turn when Kritika finds Vivek’s pendrive and discovers the interesting ideas he has for his start up and extends her hand to him in partnership.

Tasha Kapoor, a popular  television actress has previously been seen on shows like ’Maharana Pratap’ in the role of Jodha and ‘Krishnadasi’ in the role of ‘Gayatri’.  We wonder what spice she will bring to this hilarious comedy.

Will Vivek accept Kritika’s offer of a partnership? Will Vivek and Kritika’s business relationship develop into something special?

The show airs every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 PM on Zindagi!

