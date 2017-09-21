Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

quickie
Mohena Singh

I prefer dating a guy with whom I can have a good conversation: Mohena Singh

more quickie Click Here

guess who
'Mast Mast' girl
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
21 Sep 2017 07:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bharti-Harsh reveal their wedding date!
Bharti-Harsh reveal their wedding date! | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

TV Child Actors: Now and Then

Aditi Bhatia
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Iss Pyaar Ko... going off air: good or bad decision?

Iss Pyaar Ko... going off air: good or bad decision?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which Shiv-Parvati jodi do you love the most?

Which Shiv-Parvati jodi do you love the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > releases
Releases

The Navratri queens Preeti and Pinky to grace Om Shanti Om

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2017 03:12 PM

The Navratri queens Preeti and Pinky are all set to glorify the Navratri special episode of Star Bharat’s (Life OK – rebranded) devotional music reality show Om Shanti Om during the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The duo will be seen entertaining the viewers with their breathtaking performances and will share their musical expertise with the 14 divines voices.

Talking about her appearance on the show Preeti says, “This show is helping the new generation to know about our ancient music. It is a unique concept which has not been explored on Indian Television before. The show concept attracted us as so much as we also sing all the folk songs with a new rhythm to bring out the newness in song.  We find ourselves lucky enough to come on Om Shanti Om.”

The elated Pinky shared, “It’s a very new form of rearranging traditional music in a trendy way to appeal to the modern India. The show is preserving tradition of India in a new form which captivated my attention. I am extremely happy to be part of the show.”

Tags > Star Bharat, Life OK, Om Shanti Om, Navratri Special Episode, Preeti and Pinky,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top