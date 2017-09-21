The Navratri queens Preeti and Pinky to grace Om Shanti Om

The Navratri queens Preeti and Pinky are all set to glorify the Navratri special episode of Star Bharat’s (Life OK – rebranded) devotional music reality show Om Shanti Om during the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The duo will be seen entertaining the viewers with their breathtaking performances and will share their musical expertise with the 14 divines voices.

Talking about her appearance on the show Preeti says, “This show is helping the new generation to know about our ancient music. It is a unique concept which has not been explored on Indian Television before. The show concept attracted us as so much as we also sing all the folk songs with a new rhythm to bring out the newness in song. We find ourselves lucky enough to come on Om Shanti Om.”

The elated Pinky shared, “It’s a very new form of rearranging traditional music in a trendy way to appeal to the modern India. The show is preserving tradition of India in a new form which captivated my attention. I am extremely happy to be part of the show.”