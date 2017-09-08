The story of the most loved god, ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ telecast by Sony Entertainment Television has won the hearts of audiences. Uzair Basar who essays the role of Ganesh was selected for the role after the creative team auditioned multiple child artists. Uzair also underwent training for language, diction, gestures to play the part. The series highlights the special relationship parents share with their child and the unheard stories of Ganesh’s journey from Vigna child to the most loved god. In the upcoming sequence, Ganesh gets beheaded by Lord Shiva for obstructing the path of the Gods. Post the editing along with the aid of motion capture technology, Uzair got emotionally overwhelmed after looking at the transformed divine look of Ganesh.

When contacted Uzair he confirms, “In the initial episodes I have been portrayed as an obstinate child who fights with different gods in accordance with Maa Parvati’s wishes. In the fight sequence with Lord Shiva, he beheads me with his trident which leads to the transformation into Lord Ganesh’s elephant headed avatar. When I saw my transformed look of Lord Ganesh, I was overwhelmed and had tears in my eyes looking at the divine avatar of Lord Ganesh on screen and I felt humbled that going forward my on-screen presence would be that of the divine version of the elephant headed God.”

Tune in to Vighnaharta Ganesh only on Sony Entertainment Television every Monday to Friday at 8 pm.