Vidya Balan recreates Munnabhai MBBS on The Kapil Sharma Show

Vidya Balan was in for a big surprise as she visited the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor apart from enjoying each and every gag on Indian television’s biggest comedy show, also met Sanju Baba. However this Sanju Baba is not the real one but as good as him with his phenomenal mimicry skill. Dr. Sanket Bhosale alias Sanju Baba with his hilarious body language and comic timing had everyone present on set in splits. So much so that Vidya hugged him and mentioned that he was too good as Sanju Baba.

A source from the set informs, “After Sanket Bhosle’s act, Vidya and the team of The Kapil Sharma Show called him on stage once again. This was the time when Vidya and Sanket aka Sanju Baba recreated a magical moment from the superhit film, Munnabhai MBSS. Vidya and Sanket impromptu started grooving to the tunes of the song Pal Pal Pal from the movie and the crew cheered for them at the top of their voice.”

Vidya went on to express her feelings for Sanjay Dutt and mentioned that he is one of the most adorable people she has met in the film industry and thanked Dr. Sanket Bhosle aka Baba for the hilarious and phenomenal act.

