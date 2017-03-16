Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

pic of the day
Tongue out!

Tongue out!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Sony TV's Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Cast of Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > releases
Releases

Vidya Balan recreates Munnabhai MBBS on The Kapil Sharma Show

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2017 02:15 PM

Vidya Balan was in for a big surprise as she visited the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor apart from enjoying each and every gag on Indian television’s biggest comedy show, also met Sanju Baba. However this Sanju Baba is not the real one but as good as him with his phenomenal mimicry skill. Dr. Sanket Bhosale alias Sanju Baba with his hilarious body language and comic timing had everyone present on set in splits. So much so that Vidya hugged him and mentioned that he was too good as Sanju Baba.

A source from the set informs, “After Sanket Bhosle’s act, Vidya and the team of The Kapil Sharma Show called him on stage once again. This was the time when Vidya and Sanket aka Sanju Baba recreated a magical moment from the superhit film, Munnabhai MBSS. Vidya and Sanket impromptu started grooving to the tunes of the song Pal Pal Pal from the movie and the crew cheered for them at the top of their voice.”

Vidya went on to express her feelings for Sanjay Dutt and mentioned that he is one of the most adorable people she has met in the film industry and thanked Dr. Sanket Bhosle aka Baba for the hilarious and phenomenal act.

Watch Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show every Saturday and Sunday at 9PM!

Tags > Vidya Balan, recreate, Munnabhai MBBS, The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony TV, Bollywood actress, Kapil Sharma, Sanket Bhosle,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top