In a world where relationships are fragile and complicated is the new normal, Ahana marries the perfect guy Anant Mathur – a charming husband who is well settled, a family man, compassionate, attentive and loving husband who never fails to make her feel special. However, an unspoken truth between them makes Anant imperfect for Anaha putting their relationship at stake. ‘Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara’ is a story which unfolds the truth about why Ahana’s marriage has become her biggest mistake.

The show marks the debut of Vikram Bhatt as a show runner on television. This multi-character drama explores a young girl Ahana’s journey caught in a web of contemporary relationships set in an urban, metropolitan India.

Ahana is a modern, independent girl who comes from a dysfunctional family and a broken home as she witnessed her parents’ marriage falling apart. Today, she strongly upholds the sanctity of the institution of marriage & will do anything to protect her relationship with her husband. Growing up confronting the reality of her parent’s relationship has made her extremely self-aware and assertive about her emotions. She doesn’t shy away from acknowledging the conundrum of her heart with its fear of her own home breaking like her parents. She probes through her journey, “What makes a marriage truly work?”

Talking about the concept of the show,Vikram Bhatt said,“We have all seen romantic tales of happily ever after on television. ‘Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara’ is a show that delves into Ahana’s journey after she is married to the perfect guy – Anant Mathur. It is a mature, edgy love story which will confront the viewers with many unspoken realities of a marriage. The show content is not adult yet this show is bold purely because of the subject that tackles in a marriage. Viewers will be surprised to learn why Ahana’s marriage is a mistake and will connect with her conundrum.”

Smriti Kalrawho plays the character of Ahana adds,“Ahana is an extremely real character who is in touch with her raw emotions and at a stage of a life where she is still learning how to make her marriage work. Her world reflects modern perspective of today’s youth on relationships. She is also inspiring as she is a bold, no nonsense person who makes her own choices and faces her own conflicts. Personally, I am excited to play the character since it has its own complexities with the drama that unfolds in her life as she is stuck in a web of twisted relationships.”



Niki Waliawill be seen playing the role of Laila Raichand, a woman who goes after what she wants, Niki says,“This is a story which is based in the day and age where we are progressing towards new and unique relationships. I am really excited to be back on television with this show after a long break.”

Returning to the small screen after a decade,Sanjay Kapoor (Anant Mathur) who plays Ahana’s husband says,“Vikram encouraged me to make a comeback on television. When he narrated the script to me, I fell in love with the character. I play Ahana’s husband who is in love with her. He falls for Ahana because of her self-righteous attitude and maturity given her family background. With the kind of relationships we deal with in an Indian context, the show brings some modern day relationships into limelight.”

The show comprises a cast ensemble of discerning actors like Niki Walia, Sanjay Kapoor, Smriti Kalra and Ashim Gulati.

For Ahana, her relationship is something she does not wish upon anyone else... Why is it that her marriage has become her biggest mistake?