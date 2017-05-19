Weekend to get special with world premiere of Dangal on Zee TV

This summer, get ready to watch the year’s biggest blockbuster on television as Zee TV will showcase the world television premiere of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful movie ‘Dangal’ at 12 Noon on Sunday, 21stMay. Aamir Khan’s Dangal is the 1st Bollywood and 2nd Indian movie to cross the 1000 crore benchmark globally and now stands tall at a grand aggregate collection of 1127.34 crores at the worldwide box office. The film has CHANGED THE GAME by questioning age-old Indian middle-class stereotypes, unshackling self-laid restrictions and doubts about one’s capabilities, redefining gender roles and raising a toast to women’s empowerment. Zee TV is all set to create the same misaal in the history of world television premieres by pulling out all the stops, pushing the envelope and promoting the premiere like never before!

Zee TV plans to invite audiences to watch the Dangal World Television Premiere through a truly unique route. In collaboration with the Guinness World Record-holding sand artist Padmashree Sudarshan Patnaik, Zee TV has created an exclusive sand-art that brings alive the film’s iconic poster on the sands of the Versova beach. A larger-than-life sand sculpture with a ‘Keep the Beach Clean’ message has left everyone spellbound. An aggressive outdoor campaign at impact locations in Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat depicts the most iconic moments of the movie. Giving viewers a traditional flavour of the Akhada, Mumbai bus stops have been given a Dangal Akhada make-over for the week.

Zee TV will also offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to audiences to meet and interact with their favorite actor Aamir Khan. Supported with a contest that will run on local radio stations and social media, fans who will share the most exciting questions to Aamir Khan will get a chance to meet and interact with him LIVE – during the shoot of an engaging chat show- Dangal Dangal Baat Chali hai, which will be telecast at 4 PM on 21st May right after the film’s world television premiere.

Dangal is an extraordinary true story based on the lives of Mahavir Singh and his two daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim in key roles. Aamir Khan essays the role of a former wrestler Mahavir Phogat, the father of Indian women wrestlers Geeta and Babita Kumari Phogat played by Sana Khaikh and Zaira Wasim. The film captures the inspiring journey of Mahavir Phogat, who on being forced to give up his dream of making a mark for India on the global map of wrestling due to lack of financial support, later, fulfills his dream of winning a Gold for India, by transforming his daughters into world-class female wrestlers.

Watch the World Television Premiere of Dangal on 21st May at 12 Noon, only on Zee TV.