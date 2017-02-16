Hot Downloads

Zee Rishtey Awards 2016: Shabbir & Sriti’s sizzling aerial act

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2017 02:56 PM

Television has romantic pairs that look ‘cute’ together … and then there are couples like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) & Pragya (Sriti Jha) from Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya who scorch the screen with their sizzling chemistry. Both of them are the epitome of sensuous, modern-day romance and the latest on them is that they have taken their passion quotient to another level with their breath-taking aerial act at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2016. In a breathtaking act, first time on TV, the couple romanced each other against the gorgeous backdrop of a moon lit, starry night, hovering above the heads of the crowd on top of a floating stage that went around the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai.

Dressed in a stylish, vintage apple green coloured ballroom gown, Sriti waltzed with a dapper-in-a-suit Shabbir to the song ‘Lag Jaa Gale’. Without paying the slightest heed to the fact that they were approximately 200 feet above the ground with clouds and balloons enveloping their moving stage, the couple performed the daredevil act unflinchingly. The impact was surreal and the entire audience stood up to give the couple a standing ovation!

Sriti said, “The moment we heard the concept, we required no convincing. We are thankful to the channel for choosing our Jodi for this thrilling, romantic act. We had never ever imagined in our wildest dreams that we would get to romance mid-air with thousands of viewers watching us up in the air. Viewers shouldn’t miss watching our act on 19 th Feb at 7pm”.

 Zee Rishtey Awards 2016 will air on Sunday, 19th February at 7pm, only on Zee TV.

