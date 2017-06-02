ZEEL shifts Zindagi to VoD OZEE

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has pioneered the broadcast and digital industry in India and continues to lead with a fresh approach. Adapting to evolving audience preferences across India, ZEE has announced the decision to move its premium Hindi entertainment channel Zindagi from the television broadcast platform to its video-on-demand platform OZEE from Saturday, 1st July 2017. This move has been announced with an objective to expand digital engagement with audiences who thrive on time-shifted viewing. With this, ZEE is focussed on owning the full extent of the consumer’s premium and personal video experience.



Starting 1st July, Zindagi will be exclusive on OZEE and showcase the best content in different genres from across the world with narratives which highlight the universality of emotions. The shows that will be available exclusively on OZEE and will include the popular shows Snowdrop, Descendants of the Sun, A Love Story and Total Dreamer. The original productions of Zindagi will also be available on OZEE.



Aparna Bhosle, ZEE’s Business Cluster Head, Premium & FTA GEC channels said, “Zindagi is a thought leader in premium entertainment and the shift to digital is yet another example of innovation from ZEE. Today, content for our audiences is not just on television but also includes gaming, short form video clips and user generated content, amongst other forms. There are rapid technological advances that are changing viewing habits and content for our audiences can no longer be managed by a remote control. There is an existing consumer demand for viewing premium world content on the digital platforms and we want to reach out to these viewers. We want to stay connected and be relevant to them by providing them with more personalised and specific experiences as they are a discerning audience that prefers choice and control. Making it available exclusively on OZEE will enable us to deliver more distinctive and quality content to audiences on the move.”



Zindagi, launched with a promise of bringing the best stories from across the world to Indian television screens has charmed viewers right from inception. As the No.1 Premium Hindi Entertainment Channel, Zindagi’s shows have been appreciated by audiences for its realistic appeal, superlative character portrayals, captivating performances and its ability to satiate the sensibilities of the modern viewer. These dramas, whether homegrown in India or from Pakistan, Turkey, Brazil, South Korea or Ukraine have struck an emotional chord with the audience and have provided its viewers with glimpses into the lives of people from across the world. Starting 1st July 2017, Zindagi will continue with its commitment to bring viewers good storytelling from across the world exclusively on OZEE.