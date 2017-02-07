5 things we loved about &TV’s Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi

The wait is finally over, and &TV’s Ek Vivah Aise Bhi starring Abhishek Mailk, Sonali Nikam, Himani Shivpuri and Tasneem Sheikh is on air and it’s time to discuss whether the first episode was worth the anticipation or not.

Ek Vivah... is a simple story from a few simple minds. The show doesn't have a boring moment, and it's crisply edited. It's a complete package with talent, entertainment and humour all mixed in appropriate proportions.

Here, we list down five things that we loved about the show. Read on...

Introduction of characters

The show opens with Suman’s (Sonali Nikam) entry wherein she wishes to get cleared in her MBA entrance exam. Her broad-minded saas Kalawati (Himani Shivpuri) goes to her college to check her result. Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) also has a heroic entry on a cool bike.

Women empowerment

A mother-in-law supporting her widowed daughter-in-law and educating her for her better future is unusual in today’s time. The show definitely promotes women empowerment and is a lesson for all the narrow-minded people.

Unusual saas-bahu relationship

We have always seen a saas badmouthing about her bahu and vice versa. However, this show depicts an unusual saas-bahu relationship. Kalawati and her bahu Suman are breaking all stereotypes, portraying a different bond on-screen.

Tasneem Sheikh’s comeback

Tasneem is back in her vicious avatar. She has given some wonderful performances in her previous show, and even in her comeback show, she looks amazing as Sindoora Mittal. Tasneem, who has returned to TV after a long gap of seven years, truly rules the screen space.

Suspense

It’s just the first episode of the show and the suspense is at its peak. There will be a lot of high points that will definitely keep the audience hooked to TV screens.

Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, produced by House of Originals has just begun. It looks promising so far. And it remains to be seen how Ranveer-Suman’s ‘vivah’ will get solemnized!!