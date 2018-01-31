Haq Se review: A beautiful deja vu of Kahiin Toh Hoga

Starring: Rajeev Khandelwal, Surveen Chawla, Parul Gulati, Nikessha, Rukshar Rehman, Simone Singh, Pavail Gulati and others.

Directed by: Ken Ghosh.

Foreword

Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji, a homegrown streaming platform, has been constantly trying to bring in revolution through a series of debatable concepts. The curators are trying their best to evoke discussion around not-so-spoken topics like ‘women in the army’ through Test Case, ‘homosexuality’ in Romil & Juggal, ‘feminism’ through Dev DD and the latest to have joined the list is Haq Se.

Haq Se is a beautiful series set in the scenic valleys of Kashmir. Earlier titled as Mirza Sisters, the narrative is about four sisters from the Mirza family, whose head is out in a war. Meher, Jannat, Rabiyah and Amal are four sisters with their individualities, living with their mother. Adapted by Louisa May Alcott’s classic drama LITTLE WOMEN , the narrative revolves around Meher’s journey to find foothold in her career while struggling with her family issues and her arrogant yet enamoring senior Dr. Naushad Rizvi. It also, takes the viewers through the expedition of Jannat’s rebellious attitude to bring change in her hometown, and the struggle of younger sisters Rabiyah and Amal to find their identities amidst the teenagers. The story picks up when the sister’s aunt gets indulged into a romantic affair with a political personality. When the affair becomes a topic of discussion through media, what all the family goes through forms the rest of the story.

What’s good?

For me, the best part of the original is Jannat Mirza played by newbie Parul Gulati. The character is intrinsically sketched and has the much required depth. While there are few characters that are under baked, Jannat has turned out modestly and Parul has utilized it to the core. The cinematography is another feather and one of the best that I’ve seen in the recent times. Each frame looks artistically beguiling and resembles a painting. One will be mesmerized and left in awe while watching the series. Pavail Gulati, who plays Tabish is another actor who catches your attention amidst a stellar cast. His stint in Ittefaq was quite succinct, however here he has got the chance to unravel his knack of acting.

Coming to the leads, Surveen Chawla does justice to whatever she has been given for her character Meher. Rajeev Khandelwal’s Naushad is a reminder of his extremely famous Sujal Garewal from Kahiin Toh Hoga. Rajeev and Surveen’s chemistry is a sweet reminder of Sujal and Kashish from the above show. Both the shows have stark similarities like the lead duo’s camaraderie. Do you remember, even Kashish had three sisters and never got along with Sujal? Well yes, watching Haq Se, one will indeed encounter a beautiful Déjà vu of Kahiin Toh Hoga.

The other cast is promising as well. Moreover, along with a serious plotline, the makers have given the audience light moments as well, which makes the drama quite a delightful watch.

What’s not happening?

Well, the original is an honest attempt of narrating a good story. However, it surely has its own glitches. The dubbing of the series is a put off for the starting few episodes for starters. While the storyline begins with a middle pace, it starts loosening in the further episodes. In fact, the writers are not quite successful in providing gripping cliffhangers, which is a must for any web-series. Lastly, a brilliant actress otherwise Simone Singh is good in her part however, her exceptional performances in the past have made us greedy to see more of her. And that is a disappointment.

Wind-up / Epilogue

I haven’t seen The Test Case, so baring it; Haq Se is one of the best products coming from ALT Balaji’s kitty. It isn’t something exceptional but surely a work that needs to be appreciated. Manorama Productions needs to be applauded for bringing this series and is a onetime watch for sure.

Ratings

It’s 2.5 out of 5 but I will give another 0.5 for Jannat and the cinematographer. Our final verdict on the rating is 3/5.