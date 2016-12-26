Indian Idol 9: A melting pot of talent

Over the years, Sony TV’s flagship reality show Indian Idol has given us many talents and industry super-powers.

Well, that’s not going to change this year either as this new season is a melting point of talent. Budding singers from all across the country to genuine judges who listen without being judgemental, there’s a sense of freshness to the show. The series, which premiered this weekend (24-25 December), packed quite a punch.

Even though there were the regular time pass characters who were off-tune and funny, their treatment wasn’t tacky or predictable.

We loved how Anu Malik, the longest-running judge on the show, critiqued the funky contestants in a hilariously witty way. One more thing that we liked was his ‘love’ for each state. Whether it was the South or North, Anu didn’t leave any opportunity to proclaim his love! What a great way to kick off a show that vouches to unite the nation through music.

The other two judges- Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan- were at their classic best too. They neither overshadowed one another, nor played it mute. Their easy chemistry and warmth showed onscreen. It looked like they were there only to bring out the best talent and showcase it to the world.

While their criticism was restrained and to-the-point, their praises were not. They made sure that the contestants knew their worth. That’s a brilliant way to boost morale and encourage talent. The contestants were a mix bag too.

There was a particular singer who was competing against his to-be brother-in-law, a participant who is a singer in a wedding band, and a newbie with a roaring range, among many others.

Such a diverse lot, united beautifully by music and the love for it. We must add that Karan Wahi is an adorable host, who is perfect as the supportive, kind man ushering contestants into the world of critics!

With such a promising start, we are eagerly waiting for the next episode.