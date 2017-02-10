Rising Star on Colors: A ‘revolution’ in reality television

We speak about new experimentations, new concepts and new flavours every time a new show is to be launched on TV!!

However, the newness in most of the shows fizzles out, especially in the fiction format, wherein the makers are at one time or the other, forced to get into the ‘road traversed’ to bring in numbers.

In case of reality shows, especially the singing reality ones seen across all major GECs, the format is more or less the same with new twists introduced now and then to gain eyeballs.

However, Indian television for the very first time, saw the launch of a singing reality show last weekend, wherein everything about the show was indeed ‘unique’ and ‘fresh’.

Yes, we are talking about Colors’ Rising Star, the very first LIVE reality show, produced by Optimystix.

Live??? This in itself is enough to raise eyebrows and arouse curiosity. Truly, one-of-its kind, for Indian Television!!

Why not? We live in a jet-age, and everything around us is so technology sound. So why not watch a show which is high on technology? Digital space is overwhelmingly the need of the hour for today’s youth, and this is one show that amalgamates the TV space with the digital space, thereby adding the extra punch!!

Have you felt sad watching your favourite contestant bow out of a reality show? Have you felt the contestant deserved to stay? Have you ever felt like having your own say in the decision made? Well, here’s your chance to let your vote count!!

The best part of Rising Star is that it makes you, us and everyone around the fourth judge!!

The live voting angle introduced in the show will only add to the numbers!! Who will not be enticed to decide the fate of a contestant, by casting his / her live vote? Of course, this voting criteria only adds on to the excitement of the viewers, and gets them more involved with the show. Also, if you get to see your picture flashing on the wall, it is an added bonus as you are on National Television!! Voot!! Voot!! The excitement of live voting will only increase, creating a euphoria in the coming weeks!!

Let’s take a second to think about the mighty user-friendly app that has been designed for live voting? This in itself is a revolution when it comes to TV space. Gone are the days when you would cast your vote post the performance through SMS or by calling. Take a bow, the entire team of Rising Star for bringing in this newness to TV. This concept will remain etched in the minds of viewers seeing it for sure!!

Moving to the concept!! Singing before a wall, with your adrenaline pumping hard as you sing, watching the votes coming, and then to see the wall raising before you is indeed a heart-warming moment for any contestant!! Again, a new format for the singing reality space on Indian TV!!

Talking about the judges, Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh and Monali Thakur are a force to reckon with!! Flawless in their experience as singers, the judges will surely be driving forces for the contestants participating and surging forward.

The hosts – Meiyang Chang and Raghav Juyal have been witty, energetic and lively on the stage. They get our thumbs-up as hosts.

To sum it up, Rising Star comes in as a revolution in reality show space on TV. The live voting will certainly cast a spell on viewers.

However, moving to the drawbacks, all the contestants who took part in the first two episodes barring only one, got selected with the wall being raised. This only means that it is much easier for contestants to get votes from the aam junta!! Of course, one tends to get emotional while casting vote and this is clearly visible in the first week results.

If the aam junta can get more stringent in casting their vote, and select only the best of the lot, the show’s mass appeal will be even bigger. Or else, soon there will be an overflow of selected contestants in the green room, is what we feel. But the big question is – Will the junta vote from their minds and not from the hearts? Only time will tell!!

Also, the emotional overdose provided on a platter about the contestants and their backgrounds just before their performance, that too in such a show wherein Live Voting is the key, can actually dampen spirits. All this only urges the viewers to vote for the contestant, no matter what!! It will be great if the common man is allowed to vote, purely on the merit of singing!!

Overall, Rising Star on Colors brings in the difference that the reality space on TV needed!! So let’s go live and vote....