Rhea's obsession to separate Ranbir and Prachi's love in KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV Serial Kumkum Bhagya is seeing Aaliya and Purab's gran wedding anniversary party.

In between Ranbir and Prachi come closer.

Rhea, Ranbir, and Prachi give a dance performance where Ranbir shares close proximity with Prachi which leaves Rhea jealous.

Rhea will be finding Ranbir falling for Prachi.

The twist in the tale will come up when Ranbir will realize his love for Prachi but at the same time, he will recall Rhea's obsession.

Ranbir and Prachi will both realize their love but before they could confess their feelings to each other,

Rhea will track down their love secrets and will thus strive to separate them.

Prachi and Ranbir's love story will face Rhea's obsession when Rhea will turn to force self on Ranbir.

It will be quite worth to watch how Ranbir and Prachi will protect their love from Rhea's obsession.