Ronit Roy and Deepak Chadha to enter Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Director's Kut) is gaining a lot of attention from the audience.

In the previous episodes, Abir (Shaheer Shaikh) finally proposed to Mishti (Rhea Sharma). His confession of his feelings left her shocked.



The upcoming episodes will bring about major twists and turns in the show.



According to our sources, popular actors Ronit Roy and Deepak Chadha will soon enter the show.



As per our sources, Ronit and Deepak will be seen in the show to promote Hotstar Specials crime thriller Hostages, which also stars Tisca Chopra, Surya Sharma, and Ashim Gulati in important roles.



We couldn’t reach out to the actors for their comment.



