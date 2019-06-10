News

Ronit Roy and Deepak Chadha to enter Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jun 2019 01:25 PM

MUMBAIStar Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Director's Kut) is gaining a lot of attention from the audience.

In the previous episodes, Abir (Shaheer Shaikh) finally proposed to Mishti (Rhea Sharma). His confession of his feelings left her shocked.

The upcoming episodes will bring about major twists and turns in the show.

According to our sources, popular actors Ronit Roy and Deepak Chadha will soon enter the show.

Excited? Read on to know more.

As per our sources, Ronit and Deepak will be seen in the show to promote Hotstar Specials crime thriller Hostages, which also stars Tisca Chopra, Surya Sharma, and Ashim Gulati in important roles.

We couldn’t reach out to the actors for their comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Ronit Roy, Deepak Chadha, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Abir (Shaheer Shaikh), Mishti (Rhea Sharma), Tisca Chopra, Surya Sharma, Ashim Gulati

