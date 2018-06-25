Shaheer dating, Cast of Madhubala and Naamkarann reunite, Naakul Mehta completes a decade, Colors Mahakali to go international and other Telly updates

MUMBAI: It's a new week and we are back with yet another bunch of telly updates. While we have the cast of popular shows like Madhubala and Naamkarann reuniting, we have news of Shaheer Sheikh dating, a Colors show tasting International waters and a lot more.

So what are you waiting for? Checkout today’s bunch of Telly updates -

Is Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh dating a new girl post breakup

It seem televisions heartthrob who was rumoured to be dating his Kuch rang Pyar Ke... co-star Erica Fernandes has found love in Balaji Production's Senior Vice President, Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor is quite famous for his role as Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was spotted with the Balaji gang in London.

As reported by a media portal, Shaheer and Ruchika are still trying to know each other better and it is all in a very initial stage. With Balaji's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya's shoot schedule starting in London, Shaheer joined Ruchikaa to spend some time with her."

Drashti Dhami ecstatic on reuniting with her Madhubala co-star

The fans have simply loved Colors Madhubala starring Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena in the lead roles. The chemistry between the two was something that the one couldn’t miss along with a seat gripping story line.

In a recent post, Drashti shared her reunion moment with her Madhubala co-star Jaya Bhattacharya who is currently being seen in Colors Silsilsa along with Drashti.

It’s reunion time for the cast of Naamkarann

In a recent post shared by the handsome Zain Imam, one can see the boy gang of Naamkarann have a gala time.

Zee TV’s popular show Naamkarann went off-air just sometime back and the fans seem to be already missing the show. Checkout the pictures shared by Zain in his Insta feed.

Take a look at Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani’s 7-month-old baby

Renowned as Dayaben, Disha Vakani tied the knot with Mumbai based businessman Mayur Padia in 2015 and recently was blessed with a baby girl.

Disha took it to her instagram handle and shared a picture of her 7 month-old-daughter. Checkout the pucture.

Woah! This FILM actress will now be seen in Danish Aslam’s web series

Actress Huma Qureshi, has mesmerized the audience with her performance in films like Badlapur and Gangs Of Wasseypur among others. The gorgeous beauty will now be seen in an upcoming web series titled Flesh, which is said to be directed by Danish Aslam, who is known for his web show, It's Not That Simple and the film, Break Ke Baad.

We wish Huma good luck.

Colors Mahakali to go INTERNATIONAL

With Naagin 3 and Dance Deewane doing wonders on the charts, Colors is back and ruling in the top position.

While, these shows may be new and rolling big, there are other shows that have helped the channel to sustain its positioning in the competition for a long time. Recently, the news about Drashti Dhami’s show Ek Tha Raj Ek Thi Rani going International was something that got the fans excited and now we have a Colors show that is all set to go International.

Pooja Sharmaa starrer, Mahakaali : Anth Hi Aarambh Hai will be completing a year next month on 22 July. Even though the show may not be doing good on the rating charts currently, it will be seen achieving a major feat.

The show has gone international and it will now be airing in Thailand from 16 July.

We wish the cast all the best for the show.

Nakuul Mehta completes 10 years in the industry

Nakuul Mehta is a head turner and there is no denying about the fact that the charmer enjoys a great female following. Currently wooing his audience by his charm as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz, the true blue shot to fame for Nakuul was his previous character of Aditya in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai...Meetha Meetha...Pyaara Pyaara...

We wish the heartthrob all the luck for his future.

Mahira Sharma to enter Colors’ Naagin 3

Actress Mahira Sharma who has been part of shows Y.A.R.O. Ki Tashan, Partners etc... will soon join the cast of Colors’ top-rated show, Naagin 3 (Balaji Telefilms).

As per the sources, the actress will be seen playing an intresting character. The show has Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V.Puri playing central roles.

Anahita Jahanbaksh to enter Zee TV’s Piya Albela

Actress Anahita Jahanbaksh who has been part of shows like Mahi Sagar, will soon enter Zee TV’s popular show, Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions).The admirable actress has been roped in to play the opposition party leader. She will be directly pit against Naren (Akshay Mhatre).

Wedding bells for Chaitnya Sharma and Shweta Tripathi

Rapper and actor Chaitnya Sharma and Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi have finally decided to take the next step in their relationsip.

Well, Chaitnya who was last seen in Discovery JEET’s Gabru – Hip Hop Ke Shehzaade is all set to marry his sweetheart Shweta on 29 June! The wedding will take place in the beautiful locales of Goa, amidst family, friends and relatives. We wish the couple congratulations on their new beginnings.

Karamphal Data Shani fame Kunal Bakshi to get married

The month of June seems to be a season of marriages!! Indeed the year until now is filled with a handful of celebrity marriages.

Kunal Bakshi is all set to walk the aisle with his long-time girl friend Ababeel on the 28 June. Kunal and Ababeel’s love story started 10 years back, when they met through common friends and recently decided to take to the next phase of life!!

Kunal is known for his stunning performances in shows Bharat Ka Veer – Maharana Pratap, Suryaputra Karn and others. He is currently aceing the role in ongoing Mahakali – Anthi Hi Aarambh Hai.

Vikram Bhatt’s new web-offering Zakhmi seems to be the next project to enthral viewers after the twin-success of Twisted 2 and Maaya 2.

The revenge saga having Tia Bajpai, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Vipul Gupta in central roles will stream on 10 July on VB on the Web and Jio Cinema. The series is directed by Arbaaz Ali Moghul.

As per the sources the series will also star noted and talented actors Peeyush Suhaney and Snigdha Akolkar. Peeyush will be seen playing an out-and-out negative character that will be responsible for the beaten and raped state of the female protagonist where as Snigdha will play a very important role, prominent in the storyline.

Snigdha who was recently seen in Siya Ke Ram and Karamphal Data Shani.

After Kangana, Sumeet roped in for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's kabbadi film?

Sumeet Vyas has been making the news for his adorable character, Rishabh in Veere Di Wedding, a film that has gotten a lot of flak for being forward, women centric, honest and fun. However, Sumeet's character was loved and after all the praise an appreciation, he was approached by many producers to play various parts in their upcoming films.

One such film is by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari starring Kangana Ranaut. The sports drama will be based on the national level kabbadi championships and will be directed by the Bareilly Ki Barfi director. Ranaut is slated to undergo a gruelling 15 days workshop to learn specific holds and moves for her role.

If sources are to be believed, Sumeet has been approached to star in the film as well, alongside Kangana as one of the kabbadi players. While nothing else has been said about Sumeet’s role, sources have hinted that the team will begin shooting from October this year. We cannot wait to see what happens when two insanely talented actors come together on screen.