Nach Baliye 8 prediction: Which couple can take home the trophy?

Guys, it’s time to look into the future!

The ace tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani is back and this time she talks about the fate of Star Plus’ couple dance reality show Nach Baliye season 8 (BBC).

The offering has got itself a great line up of contestants and judges. The couples are giving tough competition with their electrifying performances. Till now we have seen four jodis, namely Utkarsha Naik-Manoj Verma, Trupti Akkalwar-Siddhartha Jadhav, Amanjot Kaur and RJ Pritam Singh and Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajput getting evicted from the show.

Let’s talk to Munisha and find out which Nach couple has high chances of winning the show?

Sanaya-Mohit: The couple is having the best phase of their life and their stars are favouring them well. Mohit and Sanaya are having strong Saturn and Venus, and they are definitely going to be a threat to other contestants. I see them doing well in the show.

Divyanka-Vivek: They have got exalting Venus and Jupiter which helps them getting good public support. Since Divyanka’s mangal is weak she needs to take care of her health.

Bharti-Harsh: This couple is very hard working and will definitely make a mark in the show. They have got the Card of Judgment which helps them to take decisions easily and efficiently. Bharti and Harsh will get good support from public.

Aashka-Brent: They will have to put in lots of efforts to be in the race. At the moment, their stars are not favouring them. They have got the Cards of Three of Pentacles and The Tower, which means they will have to work very hard and perform to the best.

Abigail-Sanam: Abigail is running with powerful Mars and they both will continue to do well in the show. They have got the Card of Sun which means success, and I see them both getting appreciated.

Dipika-Shoaib: They have got the Cards of Two of Pentacles and Ten of Cups, which signifies that they will perform well and has high chances to sustain in the show.

Which jodi do you think will win the show? Share your answers by commenting below!